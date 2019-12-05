e-paper
School teacher shot dead in Mohali in front of her five-year-old daughter

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A woman teacher was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside The Knowledge Bus Global School at Sunny Enclave in Kharar town of Mohali district on Thursday morning.

The teacher, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, had just arrived on duty at 7.45am and was parking her scooter outside the school boundary when an unidentified man fired three shots at her, killing her on the spot.

Her daughter ran away in panic.

Police said Sarbjit was divorced in 2012 and stayed with her daughter in a rented apartment at SBP Society, about 2 km from the school in Kharar.

An eyewitness, Inderjit Singh, said a man wearing a shawl had been roaming outside the school since morning.

Sarabjit was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where she was declared brought dead.

The body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary where her father, who stays in Phase 4, Mohali, also arrived.

The school authorities declared a holiday for the day.

Sarabjit taught French and Punjabi at the school since this April.

RBI cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%, key lending rate unchanged
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
‘Not allowed to enter assembly’: Bengal governor hits out at Mamata govt
Age, health, bail for co-accused: What led to Chidambaram walking out of Tihar
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
