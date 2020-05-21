e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / School transport operators, drivers in Pune see a difficult road ahead

School transport operators, drivers in Pune see a difficult road ahead

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 19:37 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The Covid-19 (coronavirus) spread has left the owners and drivers of school transport — buses and autorickshaws — looking at a bleak future and struggle to make ends meet.

Schools in Maharashtra normally reopen on June 15 after the summer vacation, but the school bus and auto owners and drivers fear that the virus spread and continuous lockdowns will extend the school reopening date this year.

Baba Giram, a school bus operator from Padmawati, said, “I own four buses and have to pay equated monthly installments (EMIs) to banks as I took loans to purchase the vehicles. With no income, my EMI continues and I also pay half salary to drivers. So, it is really a tough time for survival.”

Giram compared the financial condition of school bus owners with farmers who end up committing suicide. “We hear farmers committing suicide because of severe financial crunch. I fear many vehicle owners would meet a similar fate if the present crisis continues.”

Many schools held online classes during March and April in view of the contagion. Some educational institutes like Deccan Education Society has decided to hold classes online for a few months in the next academic year.

Rashid Inamdar, another school bus operator, said, “We have to pay driver salary, yearly vehicle insurance and EMI despite earning zero income. There is uncertainty about the future as experts say that social distancing norms will leave buses and autos with less occupants and less income.”

Auto driver Tanaji Lavate said, “We don’t know when would schools reopen. When the classes begin, the government would not allow more kids on autos due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be difficult to survive as most operators have to pay vehicle loans.”

Ajit Abhyankar, an economist, said, “The government must help this sector and provide loan subsidy. The interest on their loans should be paid by the government for the next six months.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In