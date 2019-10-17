Scolded for mobile addiction, Mumbai girl runs away to Pune; returned to parents

pune

A 16-year-old girl from Mumbai who had run away from home on Wednesday morning after her parents scolded her for excessive use of mobile phone was returned to her parents by Pune police on the same evening.

The girl was found by a lady constable in a confused state at a bus stand in the Shivajinagar area in Pune, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, one of our constables found her sitting confused at the bus stop. So she went to her and asked her what had happened and the girl told her that she had come without telling anyone. She brought her to the police station and then we asked for her parents’ number. We called her parents and kept her at the police station until her parents and uncle arrived,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Shivajinagar police station.

PI Kopnar counselled the girl about reducing the use of phone and concentrating on academics. He also met and spoke with the parents of the girl.

Kopnar said the girl had failed a subject in Class 10 board exams and had been at home since then. Her parents were already worried about that and used to get upset with the amount of time she spent with her phone. “The girl got upset about it and left home,” he said.

Unable to provide details of the social background of the teenager, Kopnar said the matter was not recorded at the police station.

The girl and her relatives left late in the evening after the police had spoken to all of them.

When asked about where all she had been in Pune and if she had met anyone while she was in the city, Kopnar said, “We tried to not pursue that line of questioning as she was a minor and was hassled.”

The female constable who found the girl was not available for comment due to security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

