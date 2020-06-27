e-paper
SDM inquires into death of 21-year-old after social media claims of medical negligence

SDM inquires into death of 21-year-old after social media claims of medical negligence

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:48 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: Dadri subdivisional magistrate (SDM) on Saturday submitted an interim report into the death of a 21-year-old man on Friday following allegations of medical negligence on social media against a private hospital. The probe was ordered by the district administration.

The dead man was identified by a single name, Robin, a native of Badhpura village in Dadri.

In the report, the SDM did not confirm a case of medical negligence. It read that Robin had consumed a lot of alcohol on June 18, after which his health deteriorated on June 21.

“He was admitted at Mangalam Hospital in Dadri with acute headache, vomiting, pain in abdomen and a history of chronic alcoholism after which tests had also been ordered for him. He was discharged on June 24,” said the SDM in the report. A Dadri community health centre (CHC) medical officer jointly probed the incident.

On Friday morning, Robin’s heath took a turn for worse and he was taken back to the private hospital but was referred to a government hospital.

“His family took him to CHC Dadri around 8.20 am where looking at his condition, the doctors referred him to the district hospital. The medicines that he was recommended were already with him. He was admitted at the district hospital at 9.30 pm where he passed way during treatment,” said the SDM, Rajeev Rai.

Officials said Robin was not a Covid-19 patient.

“The patient had come with acute headache and vomiting and pain in abdomen. Several tests were ordered fro him and he stayed in the hospital for three days before being discharged,” said a spokesperson for Mangalam hospital.

On June 17 too, an inquiry was ordered after users on social media alleged that a three-year-old child, who had fallen from the second floor of a building, was denied treatment in three Noida hospitals.Administration officials said that family did not find fault in the treatment given to the child.

Earlier, an eight-month pregnant woman died in Noida after she was allegedly denied treatment at eight private and government hospitals in Noida and Ghaziabad on June 5. An inquiry into this incident resulted in notices being issued to four private hospitals and action against officials of three government hospitals.

