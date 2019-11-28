SDMC may start work on Bharat Darshan Park before year-end

cities

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is likely to start work on Bharat Darshan Park before the year end. The civic agency aims to complete the project within a year after allotting the work to a concessionaire.

Bharat Darshan Park is being developed on a six-acre plot in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on the lines of south Delhi’s Waste to Wonder Park near Sarai Kale Khan. The Waste to Wonder park has replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World — Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, Rome’s Colosseum and the Statue of Liberty – all made of metal scrap.

Bharat Darshan Park will have replicas of prominent monuments and places from various states and union territories such as the Charminar in Hyderabad, the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, Qutub Minar in Delhi and Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, among others. All these sculptures will be made out of scrap metal.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said though there was a financial crunch but the tendering process was on and the work order would be issued next month before the model code of conduct kicks in for Delhi assembly elections, which are due early next year.

“Our target is to complete the project within a year’s time. If everything goes well, within a month’s time we will issue the work order preferably before the enforcement of model code of conduct. The cost of the project is Rs 16 crore and it will have around 70 replicas from across the country,” he said.

Bharti added that to do away with financial constraints, the civic body was trying to tie-up with some of the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to get funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Another SDMC official said the theme of the park would be ‘unity in diversity’ displayed through different iconic structures of the country.

The official said other than historical monuments, the park would also showcase lifestyle and culture of the natives of different states and union territories. For instance, it may display sculptures depicting folk dances from states such as Assam, Manipur, Punjab among others.