Second arrest in extortion case against Chhota Rajan’s niece

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:54 IST

PUNE A second arrest was made by the Pune police in a case of extortion lodged against Priyadarshani Nikalje, niece of Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) crime branch.

The arrested man has been identified as Mandar Suresh Waykar, a person who allegedly forced the complainant to meet Nikalje. He was arrested on March 15 and remanded to two days in police custody by a local court, according to an officer close to the investigation.

A first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered by businessman Rajesh Javlekar.

“After two days in police custody, which ended on March 18, he was remanded to judicial custody. He applied for bail, but today (Thursday), his bail application was rejected,” said the same official quoted above.

Waykar was one of the four people present during a meeting where Nikalje allegedly threatened Javlekar and demanded extortion money worth Rs 50 lakh. The first arrest in the case was of Dheeraj Sable, 25, a resident of Pune, who came to a hotel in Camp to accept Rs 25 lakh extortion money.

The police are now on the lookout for Nikalje, who is known as “tai” in her circles. Her phones have been switched off, according to Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

A complaint of domestic violence and molestation was lodged against the man who alleged extortion by Nikalje.

Nikalje submitted the complaint application against the Javlekar on behalf of his second wife. She had used the letter head of Republican Party of India (Athwale) to submit the complaint, according to the police.

Known as “tai” in her circles, Nikalje along with two others had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from the complainant in order to take back the complaint application.

Her intention, allegedly, was to keep Rs 25 lakh and give Rs 25 lakh to the second wife of the complainant. However, the second wife did not know about “tai’s” intention, as per the officials of anti-extortion cell of Pune police.

The case of extortion was registered at Lashkar police station while the anti extortion cell is investigating the case.