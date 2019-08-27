e-paper
Second factory mishap in Mohali in 3 days leaves two workers hurt

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two employees of a rubber parts manufacturing unit at Kuranwala village in Dera Bassi were injured in a fire on Monday.

This is second industrial mishap in Dera Bassi in three days. On Saturday, a pharma unit at Saidpura village was razed to the ground following a chemical reactor blast, leaving 16 people injured.

The two employees who sustained burn injuries in the Monday blaze were working in the paint shop of the unit when sparks from a short-circuit fell on a thinner drum, which led to the fire.

Identified as Amit Kumar and Imran Khan of Bihar, they were admitted to the local civil hospital with 10-15% burn injuries. They are said to be out of danger now.

According to the fire department, a fire tender was rushed to the factory, where 70 to 80 people were working at the time of fire. By the time firemen reached, the factory management had rushed the injured to hospital. The flames were doused within 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, two of the workers injured in the Saturday mishap are still battling for their life at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 00:57 IST

