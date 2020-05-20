Section 144 extended till end of month in GB Nagar, prior permission required for wedding

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:55 IST

Noida:

In the wake of the extension of lockdown for the fourth time, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has extended the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in the district till May 31.

The commissionerate had, for the first time this year, imposed Section 144 on February 15 for a month during the festival and examination season. However, as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the country, the Section 144 imposition was extended till May 17, and now till May 31.

“During this period, any political, cultural, religious, or sports-related demonstration or rally or any other programme will not be allowed while all religious places will remain closed. The gathering of more than five people will not be allowed s in any area,” said an order issued by Ashutosh Dwiwedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

In addition, prior permission will have to be sought for wedding ceremonies in which participation of only 20 people is allowed.

“In case of death also, the last rites will not have more than 20 people who have to maintain social distancing,” said the order.

Police officials also said that apart from personnel with essential services, movement of all people will be prohibited between 7pm to 7am.

“People older than 65 years of age and younger than 10, pregnant women, and sick persons will not be permitted to venture out for unnecessary reasons while malls, cinema halls, bars, gyms, sports complexes, and swimming pools, etc. will be closed for the public,” said the police order.

The police also said that walking in parks will only be permitted between 7-10 am and 4-7 pm. For emergency vehicles and three wheelers, more than two people and two kids, apart from the driver, will not be allowed while only one person (another if it’s a woman) will be allowed on a two wheeler.

“Canteens, sweet shops and restaurants will only be permitted to deliver. Public spitting is also prohibited. All these orders will be implemented under Section 144 which will last till May 31. Any violations will lead to action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dwivedi in his order.