Security guard stabbed, robbed of valuables

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 19:51 IST

Noida: A 38-year-old security guard was allegedly assaulted and robbed of his valuables by three unidentified persons on Sunday night in Sector 63 while he was on his way to work.

The victim was identified as Rajeev Ranjan, of Haibatpur village under the Bisrakh police jurisdiction. He worked as a security guard on the night shift for a private company in the Phase 3 area.

According to the complaint filed by his wife, Rajni, the victim was on his way to work and had got down from an auto-rickshaw near the Garhi Chaukhandi roundabout and was walking towards TP Nagar when the incident took place around 7.30pm.

“He was intercepted by three men on a scooter who pointed knives at him and asked him to hand over his valuables. When he refused, they started assaulting him,” the woman wrote in her police complaint.

Family members alleged that the victim was attacked multiple times and suffered severe injuries to his hand, face and head.

The complaint said the suspects snatched his wallet, phone, ₹1,500 cash, ATM cards and other documents besides a gold ring after which they fled leaving him in an injured state. Passersby saw him and called the police emergency number. He was then rushed to a private hospital nearby.

Based on the wife’s complaint, a case was registered at the Phase 3 police station against unidentified persons under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

“There are no CCTV cameras in the area. It is a dark stretch. But we are working on identifying the suspects. A probe in the matter is underway and arrests will be made soon,” said Devender Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

He said the victim was transferred to a government hospital and is currently undergoing treatment there. His condition is stable.