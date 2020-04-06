Sedition case against Ludhiana resident for posting fake info on Facebook

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:21 IST

Coming down heavily against people who are causing panic and unrest amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Ludhiana police lodged a sedition case against a local resident on Saturday for posting fake information on Facebook.

The accused has been identified as Simranjit Singh of Dharmpura.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh of Division Number 3 police station said that police have been keeping tabs on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups to deter rumour-mongering.

WHAT THE POST SAID

Police had come to know that the accused had put up a post saying that there was no ventilator available in Ludhiana for coronavirus patients. He had also mentioned that a non-governmental organisation (NGO) had contributed Rs 2.5 lakh for the ventilators. The accused then mentioned two phone numbers and urged people to call up those numbers for making contributions for ventilators.

The ASI added that the accused misled the people by posting fake information and also tried to make people hate the government.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 505 (1) (B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public), 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.

The ASI further said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. “Once we arrest him, we will find out if he has collected any money from people,” the ASI added.