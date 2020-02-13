Seeds of hatred shouldn’t be sown in country: Badal

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:06 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday said secularism and democracy as enshrined in the Constitution must be preserved and seeds of hate should not be sown in the country.

Addressing a protest rally in Amritsar against the Congress government in Punjab over its alleged failure to deliver poll promises, Badal said those in power at the Centre and states must work in a united and tireless manner to safeguard and preserve India as a secular democracy.

“Any deviation from the sacred principles of secularism will only weaken our country. This is the legacy we inherited from the Gurus, saints and seers. And this is the legacy we must leave for the coming generations,” he said.

Advising the rebel Akalis to abide by the party’s decision, Badal said, “I had torn the Indian Constitution on my party’s order, but I did not want to do it from my heart. I alone went to Delhi to do so because my party wanted so.”

“Senior leaders like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura were given every post they desired but they still chose to backstab the party at the instance of anti-panthic forces,” he claimed.

Badal said it is the rulers’ duty is to bring the Hindus, Muslims and others together. “Hatred and bitterness should have no place in our public life. But the circumstances are not positive. The atmosphere in the country should be such that minorities feel secure and respected as equal partners in nation-building,” the former CM added.

The SAD patriarch said Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s rule is the best example of a secular state in which every faith was given representation in the council of ministers.

Without naming the BJP, Badal said, “The government will only succeed if it take its allies along and considers them as family members.”

‘PEOPLE WON’T ALLOW CAPT TO BREAK SGPC’

Addressing the rally, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s attempt to break the Shiromani GUrdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will not succeed as people will not allow it.

“The Congress government failed to even protect the prime witness in the Behbal Kalan police firing case. Once voted to power, our party will not only start government recruitment but also give 400 units of free power to poor sections of society every month.

The Akali leaders targeted Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his statement against Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

Bittu made the statement while reacting to the jathedar’s speech glorying assassins of his grandfather and former CM Beant Singh.

“Beant Singh’s grandson is following the footprints of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who attacked the Akal Takht. He is also challenging it. This will not be tolerated at any cost,” said former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

With Bittu having announced to appear at the Akal Takht next week, Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha appealed to the families of those who died in extra-judicial killing by police during the Beant regime to reach the Takht and show Bittu their wounds as proof of what happened with them.