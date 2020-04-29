e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana

Seeking ration for families, residents defy social distancing norms in Ludhiana

Viewing the situation, police intervened and took the vehicle to Dugri police station

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Over 200 residents had gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) in Ludhiana when administration officials reached the area.
Over 200 residents had gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) in Ludhiana when administration officials reached the area.(ht photo)
         

Throwing curfew norms to the wind, over 200 residents gathered in Dugri Phase 1 (ward number 44) when administration officials reached the area to distribute ration on Wednesday.

The team was carrying 500 kits and had distributed around 250 kits in the CRPF colony taking full precautions.

The situation went out of control when the team went to distribute the kits in Dugri Phase 1 (near the overhead water reservoir). The residents gathered at the spot and viewing the situation, the officials took the vehicle to Dugri police station and the kits were distributed with the help of the police department.

As per information, on Saturday, members of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society had threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the administration failed to provide ration to the needy families.

President of Sikh Danga Peedit Action society, Surjit Singh, said, “The needy families were raising hue and cry for many days over the failure of councillors to distribute ration. Finally, the administration has paid heed to the problem.”

Speaking about the gathering of residents, Singh said, “They had not received ration for many days, so they gathered in large numbers. However, the ration was distributed with the help of police and residents were told to follow the social distancing norms.”

Inspector Surinder Singh, station house officer, Dugri police station, said, “Though a large number of residents had gathered at the spot, the police managed to pacify the residents and the ration was then distributed at their door steps. We appeal to the residents to obey the social distancing norms.”

Over 1 lakh calls on ration helpline number

The administration officials said that they received over one lakh calls at the ration helpline number (1905) in the last week, even though 12,000 ration kits are being distributed in the city on a daily basis. Further, the officials said that teams have been formed and all efforts are being made to distribute the ration among the needy.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities