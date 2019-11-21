Seer extends support to students protesting against Muslim teacher’s appointment in Sanskrit faculty

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:16 IST

Dwarka and Jyotishpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swarupanand Saraswati’s chief disciple Swami Avimukteshwarnand Saraswati extended support to the group of students protesting against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan as assistant professor in the Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV).

He said to the protestors, “I support you and your stand. This appointment cannot be supported at any cost. In SVDV, students are taught things related to the rituals of Hindu dharma and scripture. We make our students feel those rituals in this faculty. How would a person, who has no idea about the rituals of Sanatana Dharma, be able to make students feel about them?”

He said the university administration should transfer Dr Firoz to another faculty.

Shubham Tiwari, a research scholar at SVDV and one of the protestors, said, “We are not against the appointment of Dr Firoz in BHU. Our protest is against his appointment in the department of Sahitya of Faculty of SVDV. We want that the university administration should transfer Dr Firoz out of the faculty of SVDV.”

“There is a department of Sanskrit in the faculty of arts. He may be transferred there. Dr Firoz should come and teach Sanskrit there,” Tiwari said.