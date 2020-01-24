Seers to collect 1gm gold from each village for Ram temple

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 18:03 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Now seers will visit villages all over the country and collect a gram of gold from each rural community for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. This mission will be undertaken under the patronage of Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The seers will request for the contribution as part of ‘Gram Gram-Ram Ram’ gold collection campaign finalised by seers at a Sant-Bhakt Sansad held at the Shankaracharya’s camp during the ongoing Magh Mela-2020.

“Under this initiative, different groups of seers led by a designated in-charge, will visit different villages of a state greeting all Ram Bhakts with ‘Ram Ram’ and urging them to return the greeting in the same manner. They would have with them a modified vehicle dubbed ‘Sarathi Rath’. The gold collected from the village will be handed over to the designated ‘Sarathi’ of the state,” said Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the representative of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, confirming the development.

He said that as the group of seers move around the villages, they will chant ‘Ek gram se ek gram sona, chala Ram ke Kaam’ (One gram gold from one village to serve Lord Ram), he added.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that the scale of the campaign can be understood by the fact that it is planned that the seers will cover every village in the country under this campaign and collect 1008 kg gold. “The Sant Bhakt Sansad held on Wednesday also appointed ‘Ram Mandir Sarathi’ for 37 different states of the country who will lead this gold collection mission in their respective states,” he explained.

After completing the campaign in their respective states, each ‘Ram Mandir Sarathi’ along with their ‘rath’ will reach Mankameshwar Temple in Prayagraj and from here together head for Ayodhya on a set date, explained Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

The seers want to use the 1008 kg gold collected from this campaign for a sprawling Ram temple complex that they want built on the lines of the magnificent Angkor Wat temple of Cambodia as desired by Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

The top seer has displayed a model of the temple envisaged by him at his Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj. He has proposed a 1008-foot-tall temple structure with a 70-foot plinth constructed over 3.5 acre plot of land. Having a 216 square feet sanctum sanctorum, this temple envisions capacity to accommodate 1.08 lakh devotees at a time.