Selja goes into self-isolation 3 days after meeting with Dushyant Singh

MP Dushyant Singh and his mother Vasundhra Raje, former Rajasthan CM, had attended a party in Lucknow with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:39 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Selja has isolated herself at her official residence on Safdarjung Lane.
Selja has isolated herself at her official residence on Safdarjung Lane.(HT FILE)
         

Three days after coronavirus panic gripped politicians at a Rashtrapati Bhavan event, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja went into self-quarantine on Saturday.

She had met Rajasthan MP Dhananjay Singh at the event and even had a conversation with him.

Announcing her decision on Twitter, Selja wrote, “On 18 March, I also attended a banquet given by President Ramnath Kovind to the MPs and spoke to Dushyant Singh for a while. Given this, I have decided to quarantine myself as a precaution.”

Her Delhi office confirmed that she has self-isolated at her official residence on Safdarjung Lane, a day after media reports revealed how MP Singh and his mother Vasundhra Raje, former Rajasthan CM, had attended a party in Lucknow with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Covid-19. Both Raje and Singh are in self-quarantine.

After meeting Kanika, Dushyant attended a parliament session and shared breakfast with President Kovind and many MPs, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani.

Selja, a former MP from Ambala, was inducted to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 where her term expires next month. She unsuccessfully contested the 2019 general elections from the same seat and was appointed as Congress state president a few months before assembly elections last year.

