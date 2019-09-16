Sena stakes claim on Kasba seat, its leader to begin campaign today

cities

PUNE: Even as Kasba peth assembly segment has traditionally been with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena plans to fight polls from this seat and its local leader has decided to launch campaign for the assembly election from Tuesday.

Vishal Dhanwade, Sena’s Kasba assembly constituency president, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporator, said that he will contest assembly election from Kasba Assembly constituency.

Dhanwade said, “We worked hard to ensure victory for BJP from Kasba for many years, but Sena never got any key posts either in PMC or state. I have decided to contest the elections from Kasba assembly and will start campaign from Tuesday. More than 500 Sainiks would accompany me in the poll campaign.”

Sanjay Bhosale, Sena corporator, has also decided to contest the election from Wadgaonsheri Assembly constituency. To woo women voters, Bhosale has already conducted five Mahila Melawa programme in his constituency. He too had claimed Wadgaonsheri Assembly constituency.

BJP and Shiv Sena had announced alliance for the Assembly constituency. All the eight assembly seats in Pune are represented by BJP MLAs, but Sena is claiming to get at least two seats which might not be acceptable by BJP.

Sena has also started circulating messages on social media questioning the performance of BJP in the Kasba assembly constituency. Sena raised the question that though Bapat is representing the Kasba Assembly since 1995, the area still faces many issues.

Kasba poor report: Sena blames BJP

Shiv Sena questioned BJP’s performance in Kasba Assembly constituency. Sena party workers said the constituency faces issues of traffic, water scarcity, dilapidated wadas, playgrounds for kids, swimming pool and not having enough parking lots. Sena representatives said residents living in the constituency are not getting many benefits.

