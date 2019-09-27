Senior citizen found dead in Kalyaninagar flat; murder suspected

cities

PUNE A 67-year old woman was found dead in her flat in Kalyani nagar. Police have registered an FIR citing the crime as murder by an unidentified suspect.

The victim has been identified as Chandani Chauhan, a resident of Sunshine Court society in Kalyaninagar.

A first information report (FIR) in the matter was filed by Manish Pimputkar (43), a resident of Shivajinagar with the Yerawada police station against an unidentified person. The deceased was known to Pimputkar.

According to Yerwada police station incharge Yunus Shaikh, the incident came to light at 10 pm on Thursday.”

“She used to stay alone in the flat. We have formed teams to look into various aspects of the case and are in the process of collecting things of evidentiary value to reach out to the culprit, ” added Shaikh.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:20 IST