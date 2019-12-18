Senior Citizens Act: Shunted out by daughter-in-law, elderly couple gets back house

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 23:43 IST

An elderly couple, who was shunted out of their home in a village of Ferozepur district by their daughter-in-law 11 months ago after the death of their only son, got back their house with the help of local administration on Wednesday.

Salwinder Singh (83) and Mahinder Kaur (81), residents of Chambh village in Zira subdivision, lost their only son due to illness in December last year. A month later, the couple was thrown out of the house by their daughter-in-law Rajpal Kaur. The victims had been staying with some relatives ever since.

Two months ago, they filed an application in the court of Ferozepur district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Chander Gaind to get back their house under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Last month, Gaind gave the verdict in favour of the elderly couple and ordered to give possession of the house back to them.

Meanwhile Rajpal Kaur got an interim relief from the Punjab and high court to seek possession of two rooms in the house.

“Yesterday, the old couple told me that they were not allowed to enter the house, despite the order. Today, we got them the possession of their house while two rooms were given to their daughter-in-law,” said DC.