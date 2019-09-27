Servant makes off with ₹2 lakh, jewellery from a house in Ludhiana

cities

A domestic help decamped with ₹2 lakh cash and jewellery from the house of a hosiery owner in Sarabha Nagar.

In his complaint, house owner Simranjit Singh, 38, said he had employed the accused, Niraj Pampal, 30, of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, one-and-a-half-years ago.

He said he along with his father was at the factory on Thursday afternoon, while his mother and wife had gone to the market, when the accused broke open the lockers of the almirahs and took away the cash and gold jewellery.

Singh said his mother and wife returned home, and found the lockers broken and the accused gone. They immediately informed the police, he said.

ASI Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complainant claimed he had got police verification of the domestic help done, but did not produce any document to favour his claim.

“The complainant is yet to provide the complete list of stolen jewellery items,” the ASI said.

A case under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at the Division Number 5 police station. Police have launched a manhunt for his arrest.

