Seven AMU students booked for anti-CAA protest sans permission

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 20:09 IST

LUCKNOW The police booked seven students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), including five females and two males, in connection with the ongoing anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest on an important link road in Jeevangarh area of Aligarh.

The protest began on Monday night, a day after the violence in Aligarh when a group of women staged a sit-in on the link road.

“The protest at Jeevangarh is illegal and does not have permission from the administration. We have lodged an FIR in this regard. Role of AMU students has been found in the protest, so a few of them are also named in the FIR,” said SSP (Aligarh) Muniraj G.

According to police sources, one Mohd Sajjad and Shadab, active in student politics at AMU, and five female students, are named in the FIR along with the two. “For further action, we will share the details of these accused with the AMU administration,” said the SSP.

Over 150 unidentified protesters were also booked for rioting, inciting violence and obstructing officials in work. The said FIR was lodged on Tuesday, but the names of AMU students were added on Wednesday.

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid said, “The university administration will take suitable action against the students after reviewing evidence and information provided against them.”

The district administration had on Monday accused AMU students of inciting violence in the city.

Meanwhile, police teams investigating the violence that erupted in Aligarh on Sunday, collected pictures of 73 people allegedly involved in the violence. The cops decided to put up these pictures at important crossings for the identification of the accused.

“These 73 people, including men and women, were identified after viewing video footage of the violence. We are seeking support of local police to identify them,” said officials.

Aligarh, located 162 km from Delhi, became tense after violence between police and anti-CAA protesters on February 23. The district administration deployed additional police force and booked over 2,000 people in 13 FIRs regarding the matter.

Senior police officials were monitoring the situation in the district while internet services remained suspended in the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.