Seven domestic, one Dubai flight from Chandigarh cancelled

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:59 IST

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Indigo Airlines has cancelled its Dubai flight from Chandigarh International Airport till March 30. Apart from this, Indigo and Go Air have cancelled seven flights, including those to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, operating from Chandigarh Airport till March 30.

Ambala railways order withdrawal of concession

In view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the Ambala division of the Indian Railways has ordered the withdrawal of concession in passenger fare for all categories of passengers except student, four categories of Divyangjan and 11 categories of patients from March 20 till further notice. The division said it is desirable to discourage unnecessary travel through railways so that transmission of the disease can be confined. Earlier, the railways had hiked the rates of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 and cancelled few trains with low occupancy.