Home / Cities / Seven held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

Seven held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana

The accused were arrested following a tip-off.

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Division Number 3 police busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of seven persons on Monday and recovered six motorcycles, eight mobile phones, illegal weapons, an air gun and a toy pistol from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh of Jujhar Nagar in Shimlapuri, Deepak Kumar of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Amanjiot Singh of Preet Nagar, Kulwinder Singh of Gaunsgarh, Vikramjit Singh of Housing Board Colony in Jamalpur, Lovedeep Singh of Guru Nanak Colony of Jhabewal and Shiv Kumar of Ram Nagar.

SHO at Division Number 3 police station inspector Satish Kumar said that the accused were arrested from a vacant plot in Shivaji Nagar, while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery.

The accused were arrested following a tip-off.

Kumar added that the accused have confessed their involvement in 10 incidents of snatchings. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

An FIR under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act have been lodged against the accused.

