Seven mayoral, 101 ward candidates in final list for Ambala MC polls

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:33 IST

The sub-divisional magistrate (city)-cum-returning officer, Sachin Gupta, on Friday allocated party symbols to the contesting candidates for ward and mayoral seats for the Ambala municipal corporation elections.

As per the final list, there are seven mayoral candidates and around 101 candidates for the 20 wards in the fray.

Gupta, in the presence of observer J Ganeshan, police observer DIG Arun Nehra and AROs alloted party symbols to all the candidates and performed the randomisation of electronic voting machines in a videographed process.

The mayoral candidates include Bharatiya Janata Party-Jananayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) candidate Dr Vandana Sharma, Congress candidate Meena Agarwal, Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) candidate Shakti Rani Sharma, Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) candidate Amisha Chawla, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Jolly and two independent candidates Gurmeet Kaur and Veena Dhall.

On Thursday, the scrutiny of the nomination papers was done and the papers of nearly 12 candidates, including a mayoral candidate, were rejected that led to late-night drama as a few of them staged a sit-in outside the residence of DC-cum-election officer Ashok Kumar Sharma in chilling weather. However, the DC later assured a proper hearing.

On this, Gupta, in a statement said that such candidates were called before the observers for a hearing on Friday.

“The observers considered the cancellation of the nomination papers was correct that was done following the criteria set by the returning officer. Now, voting will be held on December 27 and counting of votes will be done on December 30,” Gupta said.

The mayor seat in Ambala is reserved for women candidates and the residents will vote directly for the seat for the first time.