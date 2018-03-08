Seven members of marriage party killed as van hits oil tanker in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

At least seven people were killed when a van carrying members of a marriage party collided with an oil tanker in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district early Thursday.

Police said the accident took place on national highway (NH)-28 at Keshopur Haat in Sakra police station area of the district, about 70 km north of Patna.

“The ill fated van, carrying baraatis (members of a marriage party) from the neighbouring Samastipur district to Sarmastpur Pakdi village in Sakra block of Muzaffarpur, dashed against the tanker coming from the opposite direction near a roadside eatery. The intensity of the accident could be gauged from the fact that the van went nearly five feet up in the air,” said Bharat Prasad, an eyewitness.

A villager claimed that five people died on the spot, while two succumbed to their injuries at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and one at a private nursing home in Muzaffarpur.

Sakra police station SHO Jitendra Kumar, however, confirmed only seven deaths. “Five died on the spot and two breathed their last at SKMCH,” the station house officer said.

Seven people, who were injured in the mishap, are undergoing treatment at various government and private nursing homes, he said.

Meanwhile, the locals blocked the vehicular traffic on Muzaffarpur-Tazpur stretch of the NH-28 in protest against the accident. They were demanding immediate monetary relief to the family of the deceased and erection of speed breakers on national highways passing through the district.

The blockade was lifted at 8am on Thursday after senior government officials reached the spot and assured financial aid to family members of the victims.

This is the third major road accident in Bihar in the last one month.

Five people were killed when a passenger bus hit a JCB machine in Araria district on March 5.

At least nine students of a government school in Muzaffarpur were killed when a speeding SUV ran them over while they were crossing NH-77 on February 25.

Earlier, 10 people were killed and 35 others injured on the outskirts of Patna when a private bus carrying a marriage party overturned on the Patna-Gaya state highway on February 19.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had on Wednesday blamed “good and faster roads” in the state for the increase in road accidents.

“The roads in Bihar are better than before and people were driving at higher speeds,” Modi said in Purnia, 360km northeast of state capital Patna.

“Accidents are increasing as the roads of Bihar have become much better. But the government is very much concerned and it will soon come up with safety rules to rein in speed and discipline drivers,” he said.