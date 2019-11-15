Seven more UP cities to get CNG buses

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:58 IST

LUCKNOW Seven more cities in UP will get CNG-driven buses while old buses in eight cities will be replaced with new ones, said officials.

The urban development department’s proposal to purchase 1,525 new CNG buses has been sent to the state government. The cities that will get the CNG buses are Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad and Aligarh.

In the proposal, the department stated that city buses that are currently running in eight cities – Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Agra and Mathura – are old and should be phased out. Hence, a total of 1,525 new buses should be purchased.

As per plan, Lucknow will get 200 new CNG buses, Ghaziabad 200, Kanpur 150, Varanasi 150, Prayagraj 150, Meerut 150, Agra 100, Mathura 100, Ayodhya 50, Gorakhpur 50, Jhansi 50, Saharanpur 50, Bareilly 50, Moradabad 75 and Aligarh 50.

In addition to the proposal for purchase of new buses, the department has also proposed to run them in a few cities under private operators. The drivers will be from private operators and the company will be paid per kilometre charges.

“We are also focusing on availability of CNG in cities where these buses will start operation for the first time. Fuel stations are also a criterion while we work on running these buses,” said Ajit Singh, joint secretary, urban development.