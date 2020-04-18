e-paper
Seven relatives of Ludhiana ACP’s driver quarantined in Moga

27-year-old Ferozepur constable had tested positive on Friday and had visited his maternal relatives on March 14; samples of all seven sent for testing

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
The district health department on Saturday quarantined seven relatives of the driver of Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli. Kohli died of covid-19 on Saturday, while the 27-year-old driver, who is a constable, had tested positive at his native village, Wara Bhai Ke, in Ferozepur on Friday. The constable had visited his maternal relatives in Moga on March 14. At the time of the filing of this report, the district has four confirmed cases of covid-19.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the patient had stayed at Ramuwala village in the district. “We have quarantined seven members of the family who came in contact with him, at the civil hospital. Their samples have been sent for testing to the Faridkot lab, even as all were asymptomatic. Twelve other residents of the village have been home quarantined,” she added.

