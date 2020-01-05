e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Seven-year-old girl strangulated to death, father booked

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A seven-year-old girl was found dead in a village falling under Khalchian police station in Amritsar on Sunday. Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was strangulated to death.

Police have booked the girl’s father under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Police, however, didn’t disclose the name of the accused to protect identity of the minor deceased. According to information, mother of the deceased and her father had been living separately for last few years.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh, said raids were being conducted to arrest the victim’s father who is absconding.

