Seven-yr-old boy missing since Monday found dead

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:06 IST

The body of a 7-year-old boy who went missing on Monday from Singhpura village under the jurisdiction of Dera Baba Nanak police station was found from a school playground on Wednesday.

Raja, a student of class 3, went to attend a wedding function near his house on Monday evening but did not return.

His father Jatinder Masih said they searched for the boy in the village, but to no avail. Later, a missing complaint was lodged at the Dera Baba Nanak police station. “Though we made several rounds to the police station, no efforts were made to trace my son,” alleged Masih.

Getting information, DSP (Dera Baba Nanak), Lakhwinder Singh and SHO, Daljeet Singh rushed to spot and pacify the villagers, who threatened to hold a protest against the laxity of the police to trace the missing boy.

Villagers said there were several injury marks on the body.

Batala senior medical officer Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said the post-mortem of the body has been conducted. He said samples will be sent to the Kharar forensic lab to ascertain the exact casue of death.

Senior superintendent of police Opinderjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said.