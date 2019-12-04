e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Seven-yr-old boy missing since Monday found dead

Body was found from a school playground

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a 7-year-old boy who went missing on Monday from Singhpura village under the jurisdiction of Dera Baba Nanak police station was found from a school playground on Wednesday.

Raja, a student of class 3, went to attend a wedding function near his house on Monday evening but did not return.

His father Jatinder Masih said they searched for the boy in the village, but to no avail. Later, a missing complaint was lodged at the Dera Baba Nanak police station. “Though we made several rounds to the police station, no efforts were made to trace my son,” alleged Masih.

Getting information, DSP (Dera Baba Nanak), Lakhwinder Singh and SHO, Daljeet Singh rushed to spot and pacify the villagers, who threatened to hold a protest against the laxity of the police to trace the missing boy.

Villagers said there were several injury marks on the body.

Batala senior medical officer Dr Sanjeev Bhalla said the post-mortem of the body has been conducted. He said samples will be sent to the Kharar forensic lab to ascertain the exact casue of death.

Senior superintendent of police Opinderjeet Singh said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities