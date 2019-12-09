SEXUAL HARASSMENT ROW Complaints committee gives clean chit to HoD

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:42 IST

The district complaints committee, probing a woman senior tutor’s sexual harassment complaint, has given a ‘clean chit’ to the head of department (HoD) of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot.

The committee has also cleared the names of two top functionaries of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) over allegations of creating “hindrance” in her career progression.

The 46-year-old tutor had filed a complaint against the HoD alleging sexual harassment in August this year. Deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj had ordered an inquiry under additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Paramjit Kaur on September 2.

The ADC-led committee submitted a 52-page report to Faridkot DC on Saturday, which was later sent to district attorney (DA) Rajnish Goyal for legal opinion. The report was forwarded to departments concerned on Monday along with DA’s report.

In its report, the complaints committee has stated that the woman tutor has failed to prove her allegations of sexual harassment and hindrance in career progression by any of the officials named in the complaint.

“The legal advice from DA Faridkot has been obtained. As per his report, the inquiry has been found to be conducted adopting proper procedure. No further action is required to be taken in this regard,” the report added.

‘SHAM INQUIRY’

“It was a sham inquiry. The HoD and other officials have used their influence to get report in their favour. The inquiry should have been conducted by the state women commission for a fair probe. They have denied justice to me, but I will continue my fight against them,” said the tutor.

Meanwhile, the social organisations supporting the tutor have announced to hold a state-level protest against the administration at Faridkot on December 18.