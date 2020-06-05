e-paper
SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount

Says the government has to release Rs 40 crore for Dalit students studying in educational institutions unde it.

cities Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Friday urged the Punjab government to release Rs 40 crore, the pending scholarship amount for Dalit students studying in the educational institutes under it.

After a meeting of SGPC educational committee at Sri Guru Ram Das Dental College, Longowal said, the state government is not releasing the amount of the scholarship and it should release it at the earliest so that these institutions could be run better.

