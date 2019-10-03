SGPC fumes over singer Makhan removing his articles of Sikh faith

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:51 IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has said that religious sentiments of Sikhs had been hurt due to Punjabi singer KS Makhan removing ‘kakars’ (articles of faith) in a gurdwara on Tuesday.

The ‘kes’ (hair), kangha (wooden comb), kara (iron bracelet), kirpan (sword) and kashehra (undergarment of its kind) are called five Ks or kakars in Sikh faith and are mandatory to wear for an Amritdhari Sikh. Makhan had become Amritdhari a few years ago. Now, he had claimed to be upset at being questioned over his religious conduct and for backing the idea of one nation, one language; he did not remove his ‘kes’ and ‘kashehra’.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Makhan’s action reflects his narrow thinking. He has hurt religious sentiments of Sikhs for his vested interests and has done wrong. Makhan should learn from history. Sikhs have sacrificed everything for faith.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:51 IST