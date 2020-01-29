Shah raises Yamuna, Anshu Prakash case to target AAP

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:45 IST

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the people of Delhi will on February 8 decide by their vote whether they are with Shaheen Bagh or with the government that sends anti-national elements to jail.

The home minister also invoked the incident in which the then Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly beaten up by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. Shah also dared Kejriwal to take a dip in Yamuna to understand how polluted the river’s water is.

“You must have seen Sharjeel Imam’s video where he calls for cutting Assam from India. Shall we tolerate such statements? Kejriwal asked me to arrest him, we have arrested him but now I want to ask him if he would give prosecution permission in this case because Kejriwal did not give prosecution sanction in JNU sedition case. I want to ask what is Kejriwal’s relationship with Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar khalid?” Shah asked, addressing a public meeting in BK Dutt Colony, part of New Delhi constituency from where chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

The AAP did not reply to Shah’s allegations.

Noting that many government officers live in the New Delhi constituency, Shah cited the Anshu Prakash case. “Many government officers live here and are voter in the area. What you (Kejriwal) did with your voters; you called the Delhi chief secretary at your residence at 12 midnight and got him beaten up by your people (MLAs). Is this a way to treat government officers? We should respect them and take them along,” Shah said.

At BK Dutt colony, which has around 2000 refugee families from Pakistan, Shah also claimed that whenever the central government took a decision in the interest of the country, the AAP and the Congress played dirty politics.

“They demanded proof of surgical strike, instigated people against CAA and played politics even after the abolition of Article 370. It seems that these people do not like works in the interest of the country. The Congress and the AAP instigated violence by misleading the people on CAA and made Delhi unsafe,” he said.

The home minister, who has been addressing election meetings across Delhi every day, also spoke at gatherings in Najafgarh, Palam and Bijwasan assembly segments.

In Najafgarh, the home minister hit out at the AAP government for not cleaning Delhi’s lifeline -- the Yamuna -- and for failing to control pollution in the capital. “They (AAP) had said that they will clean the Yamuna. Kejriwalji, today I challenge you to take off your shirt and take a dip in river Yamuna and you will realise the condition of the river’s water,” Shah said.