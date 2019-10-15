Sharad Pawar ‘tears’ into BJP govt with onion speech at Hadapsar

cities

PUNE Agricultural policies of the central government is what Nationalist Congress Party chief and former Union minister of Agriculture, Sharad Pawar, chose to flay at his public rally at Hadapsar on Tuesday.

Pawar said, “This government is against the farmers and working for only few industries. When I was Agriculture minister, onion prices were increased as I allowed onion exports. At that time, the BJP MPs agitated against me for the price hike, but I remained firm on getting higher prices for onions.”

Pawar said that to increase the shelf life of onions, it is a must that the crop be held in storage. “How is this government banning any onion holding?” he asked.

Pawar claimed that on one side farmers are comitting sucide in Maharashtra over nominal loans, while the government is waviing loans of other industries.

Pawar added that on one side the agriculture sector is in trouble and on the other side there are no jobs. “Employees are not getting salaries. Twenty thousand Jet airways’ employees lost their jobs. Many industies are sick in Maharashtra and unemployment is increasing,” said Pawar.

Pawar then brought up article 370 article. He said, “BJP is giving 370 as the answer for all problems. Is it possible for people of Maharashtra to go to Kashmir and do farming?”

Pawar finally said that the central government is using the CBI and the ED for wrong purposes. “They should use these agencies for proper work. These agencies should work to identify the murderer of Narendra Dabholkar, but now they are raiding opposition parties,” he said.

‘All in my name’

Sharad Pawar said that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah cannot complete a single rally in Maharashtra without “taking my name”.

“Every rally they are taking my name - my name and Article 370. It is good if they are getting satisfiation criticising me. I am happy,” Pawar said.

