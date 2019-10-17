Shashi Tharoor moves court, seeks Sunanda’s tweets

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:29 IST

New Delhi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor moved an application in a Delhi court on Thursday seeking the timeline/tweets from the twitter handle of Sunanda Pushkar from which she had tweeted hours before her death.

Appearing for Tharoor, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told the court that Delhi police had not established the cause of her death and was relying on psychological autopsy to ascertain the reason. While going through the documents, it was found that relevant details with respect to the tweets were missing.

“When they couldn’t find anything, they took an adventurous route and conducted psychological autopsy,” Pahwa said. He brought to notice two tweets by Pushkar hours before her death on January 17 and January 16, 2014.

He said the tweets would clearly indicate Pushkar was not having any suicidal ideations as alleged by Delhi Police.

“Rather, the deceased was in a positive frame of mind and was quite optimistic about her relationship with the applicant. Despite such overwhelming material, the police have sought to conclude that the deceased allegedly committed suicide due to her differences with the applicant,” the application read.

Pahwa said while going through the entire record, the applicant came across some documents, which, although have been relied upon and are in the custody of the prosecution, have not been made a part of the charge sheet.

Following brief arguments, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sought Delhi Police’s response and posted the matter for November 15.

Pushkar was found dead at a suite at a seven-star hotel on January 17 following which Delhi Police filed a case against her husband and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

On May 14, Delhi police had filed a charge sheet, accusing Tharoor of allegedly abetting of the suicide of his wife.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:29 IST