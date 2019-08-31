Sunanda Pushkar Case: ‘Shashi Tharoor fought with her in Dubai,’ court hears

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:37 IST

The Delhi Police on Saturday asked the court to frame murder charges, or in alternative, abetment to suicide charges against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claiming that Sunanda Pushkar was about to address some press conference on IPL before her death.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava also told the court that before her death, she was having regular fights with her husband.

He said that according to the statement of the servant, both Tharoor and Pushkar had fights in Dubai, where the servant was also taken. At one of the instances, Pushkar had also hit Tharoor.

The PP informed the court that when they came back, the couple also fought over a lady known as “catty” who was different from Mehr Tarar, the Pakistani Journalist.

He told the court that according to the servant, she was about to hold some press conference on IPL. The PP also said that an independent medical opinion suggested that injecting of alprazolam cannot be ruled out.

The police told the court that Pushkar was under a lot of mental agony which could be proved from a mail found from Pushkar which said that she had no will to live longer and want to die.

The public prosecutor also referred to the statement of one of Pushkar’s friends with whom she “shared her pain”.

As per journalist Nalini Singh’s statement, Pushkar spoke with her a night before the intervening night of the incident and she “sounded distraught”. Pushkar was said to have informed her friend that Tharoor was going to divorce her after the upcoming elections and marry Tarar.

Refuting prosecution’s allegations of abetment to suicide against Tharoor, his lawyer Vikas Pahwa said, “the prosecuter didn’t read opinions of experts who conducted psychological autopsy, who held that it’s neither a case of homicide nor suicide but due to some unidentified biological reasons. If there is no evidence of suicide where is the question of abetment to suicide.”

Tharoor’s lawyer also said the prosecution read the evidence in “bits and pieces” and tried to connect with the charges proposed by him, against the settled principles of law.



“I will argue on the next date, rebutting on each & every point. I can say that every bit of evidence collected by the SIT speaks just the opposite to what the Prosecutor has argued today,” he said while denying allegations that Tharoor was cruel to Sunanda.

“On the contrary there are many statements which say that Dr Tharoor had always treated Sunanda with civility & respect, but (the statements were) not read,” said the senior advocate.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 14:25 IST