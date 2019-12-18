Sheena Bora Indrani’s DNA report fudged, says her lawyer

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:35 IST

The lawyer of Indrani, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, alleged that the forensic expert investigating the accused and the victim’s DNA samples, prepared a false DNA examination report.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, was cross-examining Shrikant Lade, the assistant director of Forensic Science Laboratory, who stated that the DNA samples from Bora’s remains matched to those of Indrani. Pasbola alleged Lade had prepared the report under duress.

“After the initial analysis where you couldn’t get the interpretable DNA, you were under police’s pressure to prepare a report to show a match with the DNA profile of the Indrani’s blood and accordingly you prepared false DNA report,” Pasbola told Lade during the cross-examination.

Lade however, denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, Pasbola concluded cross-examining Lade, a prosecution witness who was the author of Bora’s DNA report.

The expert is said to be a key witness to establish the identity of the remains recovered from the Pen village in Raigad district, where the remains, allegedly of Bora, were found. Lade had deposed that the DNA extracted from the femur of the remains matched with the DNA Indrani’s DNA samples. He had in his deposition said that Indrani was Bora’s biological mother.

The defence have been contending that electropherogram process, used for analysing DNA profiles, was altered to get the desired result and that Lade was under pressure from the police.

The defence has also claimed that if there is any contamination and mishandling of the samples, it can affect the results.