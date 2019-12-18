e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cities / Sheena Bora Indrani’s DNA report fudged, says her lawyer

Sheena Bora Indrani’s DNA report fudged, says her lawyer

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:35 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The lawyer of Indrani, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, alleged that the forensic expert investigating the accused and the victim’s DNA samples, prepared a false DNA examination report.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, was cross-examining Shrikant Lade, the assistant director of Forensic Science Laboratory, who stated that the DNA samples from Bora’s remains matched to those of Indrani. Pasbola alleged Lade had prepared the report under duress.

“After the initial analysis where you couldn’t get the interpretable DNA, you were under police’s pressure to prepare a report to show a match with the DNA profile of the Indrani’s blood and accordingly you prepared false DNA report,” Pasbola told Lade during the cross-examination.

Lade however, denied the allegation.

On Tuesday, Pasbola concluded cross-examining Lade, a prosecution witness who was the author of Bora’s DNA report.

The expert is said to be a key witness to establish the identity of the remains recovered from the Pen village in Raigad district, where the remains, allegedly of Bora, were found. Lade had deposed that the DNA extracted from the femur of the remains matched with the DNA Indrani’s DNA samples. He had in his deposition said that Indrani was Bora’s biological mother.

The defence have been contending that electropherogram process, used for analysing DNA profiles, was altered to get the desired result and that Lade was under pressure from the police.

The defence has also claimed that if there is any contamination and mishandling of the samples, it can affect the results.

top news
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities