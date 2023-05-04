Home / Cities / Shimla municipal corporation election: Congress's long wait ends with easy win. Check full list of winners ward-wise

Shimla municipal corporation election: Congress's long wait ends with easy win. Check full list of winners ward-wise

ByYagya Sharma
May 04, 2023 08:44 PM IST

The Congress registered a clear victory in Shimla municipal corporation election on Thursday after winning 24 out of 34 wards while the BJP bagged nine seats.

The ruling Congress on Thursday swept the Shimla Municipal  Corporation (SMC) polls with two-third majority by winning 24 wards out of total 34, wresting the prestigious civic body from the BJP. The BJP bagged nine wards while the CPI-M captured just a single ward. Both the BJP and the Congress had fielded 34 candidates each while the CPI-M had put up four candidates, reported PTI. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded 21 candidates, drew a blank in the SMC polls held on Tuesday. All the nine independents were also defeated. A total of 102 contestants were in the fray. 

Here's the full list of winning candidates in the Shimla municipal corporation election: 

Ward nameCandidate wonParty
  1. Bharari
Meena ChauhanBJP
2. Ruldhu BhattaSaroj ThakurBJP
3. KaithuKanta SuyalCongress
4. Annadale Urmila KashyapCongress
5. SummerHill Virender CPIM
6. TutuMonika BhardwajCongress
7. MajiyatAnita SharmaCongress
8. BoileauganjDaleep ThapaCongress
9. Kachi GhatiKiran SharmaCongress
10. TutikandiUma Kaushal Congress
11. NabhaSimi NandaCongress
12. PhagliKalyan DhimanBJP
13. KrishnanagarBittu KumarBJP
14. Ram BazarSushma KuthialaCongress
15. Lower BazarUmang BangaCongress
16. JakhuAtul GautamCongress
17. BenmoreSheenam KatariaCongress
18. Engine gharAnkush VermaCongress
19. Sanjauli ChowkMamta Chandel Congress
20. Upper DhalliKamlesh MehtaBJP
21. Lower Dhalli Vishakha ModiCongress
22. Shanti ViharVineet SharmaCongress
23. Bhatta Kufer Narinder ThakurCongress
24. SangtiKuldeep ThakurCongress
25. MalyanaShanta VermaCongress
26. PanthaghatiKusum ThakurBJP
27. KasumpatiRachana JhinaBJP
28. Chotta ShimlaSurinder ChauhanCongress
29. VikasnagarRachna BhardwajCongress
30. Kangnadhar Ram Rattan SharmaCongress
31. Patiyog Asha SharmaBJP
32. New ShimlaNisha ThakurBJP
33. Khalini Chaman PrakashCongress
34. KanlogAlok PathaniaCongress
