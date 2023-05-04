Shimla municipal corporation election: Congress's long wait ends with easy win. Check full list of winners ward-wise

The ruling Congress on Thursday swept the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls with two-third majority by winning 24 wards out of total 34, wresting the prestigious civic body from the BJP. The BJP bagged nine wards while the CPI-M captured just a single ward. Both the BJP and the Congress had fielded 34 candidates each while the CPI-M had put up four candidates, reported PTI. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which fielded 21 candidates, drew a blank in the SMC polls held on Tuesday. All the nine independents were also defeated. A total of 102 contestants were in the fray.

Here's the full list of winning candidates in the Shimla municipal corporation election: