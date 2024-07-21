Shimla Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.81 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Shimla on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Shimla today, on July 21, 2024, is 23.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.81 °C and 23.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:31 AM and will set at 07:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 24.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Shimla is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.1 °C and 24.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Shimla today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Shimla for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|23.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|18.26 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 24, 2024
|20.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|21.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|22.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|22.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|16.64 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy