e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Shirdi International Airport shut for last four days due to poor visibility

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:40 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Flight operations at Shirdi International Airport in Ahmednagar district have been shut since November 14 due to inclement weather conditions.

Since Thursday last, 28 daily flights have been cancelled affecting primarily devotees flying in and out from various parts of the country to visit the famed Sai Baba temple at Shirdi.

Shirdi Airport Director Deepak Shastri said, “The soil is wet because of heavy rainfall in the area and bright sunshine is leading to evaporation which is creating haze and this has impacted the visibility. Moreover, wind is not blowing and this phenomena is causing low visibility. The current visibility is upto three-and-half kilometre while the required visibility is 5 km. The airport operations can begin only after we achieve a visibility of 5 kms.”

Another airport official said cloudy weather conditions had resulted in poor visibility of the airstrip forcing them to diver the flights to other destinations. Presently, Spice Jet, Indian Airlines, Indigo and other airlines offer flights to Mumbai, Indore, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Jaipur from Shirdi.

S Ramanan, a devotee from Chennai said, “My flight to Chennai was scheduled on Thursday but suddenly we were told that flight has been cancelled. We waited till the next day and the whole day was wasted as flights did not resume. So we went by road to Nashik and took the connecting flight to reach home.”

New Delhi resident Ashok Garg said after his flight was cancelled on Thursday, he drove to Mumbai to take a flight to Delhi.

The Rs 340 crore airport project has been undertaken by the Maharashtra government to promote religious tourism at Shirdi, one of the important pilgrim towns in the country. More than a lakh devotees visit the temple town daily during festivals and important religious occasions.

Earlier, devotees used to alight at Aurangabad airport and reach Shirdi by road.

The Shirdi airport became operational on October 1, 2017 facilitating pilgrim traffic.

top news
SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi HC order refusing him bail
SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s plea against Delhi HC order refusing him bail
Parliament Winter Session: Cong says Centre internationalised Kashmir issue
Parliament Winter Session: Cong says Centre internationalised Kashmir issue
Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India
Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as 47th Chief Justice of India
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, likely to dip further
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘poor’ category, likely to dip further
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI, succeeds Ranjan Gogoi
Justice SA Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI, succeeds Ranjan Gogoi
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities