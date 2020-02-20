Shiromani Akali Dal members protest over power tariff issue outside Punjab assembly

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:03 IST

CHANDIGARH: The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday held a protest outside the Punjab assembly over the issue of rising power tariff. The protest came ahead of the start of the budget session of the Punjab Assembly.

Leading the protest, senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the Congress government of putting additional burden on power consumers. “Power is the costliest in Punjab at this moment,” claimed Majithia and added that when the SAD-BJP left the government, the power rate was much cheaper than what it’s now under the Congress-led regime.

The opposition party also brought some families who had received steep power bills to the protest site. “The Congress had promised to provide electricity at ₹5 per unit. But now, people are being charged ₹9-10 per unit which is exorbitant,” said Akali leader Parambans Singh Romana.

The Akalis also accused the Congress of striking “underhand deals” with the management of private thermal plants which resulted in a loss of ₹4,100 crore to the state exchequer. Power rates in Punjab were hiked by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.