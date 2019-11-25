Shivshahi bus with 40 passengers topples off the road near Katraj; 9 injured

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:06 IST

PUNE A Shivshahi bus, MSRTC’s premium service, with 40 passengers on board, slid off the road and landed on its side on Monday afternoon near the old Katraj tunnel.

At least nine passengers have been seriously injured. All passengers have been rescued from the toppled bus.

The bus fell near a settlement of tin houses in Shindewadi, according to fire brigade officials.

Unconfirmed reports claim the bus is likely to have turned turtle and rolled over a couple of times before landing on its side.

The incident was reported at 1pm to Pune rural police and at 2pm to the Pune city fire brigade.

“All people were pulled out before we got there, but we know that the bus was full. We still cannot confirm the number of injured or if there are any deceased,” said fire official Sanjay Ramteke of Katraj fire division.

“A crane was called in and the bus was pulled back upright,” Ramteke said.