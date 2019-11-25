e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Shivshahi bus with 40 passengers topples off the road near Katraj; 9 injured

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A Shivshahi bus, MSRTC’s premium service, with 40 passengers on board, slid off the road and landed on its side on Monday afternoon near the old Katraj tunnel.

At least nine passengers have been seriously injured. All passengers have been rescued from the toppled bus.

The bus fell near a settlement of tin houses in Shindewadi, according to fire brigade officials.

Unconfirmed reports claim the bus is likely to have turned turtle and rolled over a couple of times before landing on its side.

The incident was reported at 1pm to Pune rural police and at 2pm to the Pune city fire brigade.

“All people were pulled out before we got there, but we know that the bus was full. We still cannot confirm the number of injured or if there are any deceased,” said fire official Sanjay Ramteke of Katraj fire division.

“A crane was called in and the bus was pulled back upright,” Ramteke said.

top news
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
‘Get 15 explosives, kill people at one go’: SC rebukes Centre, states on pollution
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
Order Fadnavis to face floor test in 24 hrs, Cong to SC; decision tomorrow
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
In LS scuffle over Maharashtra, Cong alleges marshals manhandled 2 MPs
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
‘Julian Assange could die in jail’: 60 doctors’ letter to UK home secretary
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Week after uniform row, Rajya Sabha marshals switch back to bandhgalas
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
Mi Note 10, Xiaomi’s 108-megapixel camera phone is coming to India
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities