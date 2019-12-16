e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Shop owner shot dead in ₹2.50-L robbery; 1 nabbed

Shop owner shot dead in ₹2.50-L robbery; 1 nabbed

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 23:40 IST
A 35-year-old owner of a mobile shop in Virar (East) was shot dead by two unidentified men on Sunday night, while his 35-year-old brother-in-law was injured, after the accused tried to rob the victims of ₹2.50 lakh cash. While one of the assailants was caught by locals and handed over to Virar police, the other fled with the cash.

The victim was identified as Vishal Gupta. Vishal died on the spot and his brother-in-law, Vijay Gupta, who sustained two bullet injuries, was hospitalised in Mira Road. The accused who was caught and thrashed by locals has been admitted to a government hospital, said a police officer.

