e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shops, liquor vends in Una sealed for violation of social distancing norms

Shops, liquor vends in Una sealed for violation of social distancing norms

cities Updated: May 05, 2020 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday inspected bazaars across the district and sealed shops and liquor vends where social distancing norms were not being followed.

He carried out inspections in Ghaluwal, Saloh, Panjawar and Gagret markets and told shopkeepers to keep goods inside the shops or face action.

He also directed to remove the vehicles parked haphazardly in market areas. DC also asked shopkeepers to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Six youths found roaming unnecessarily on bikes in the Gagret area were sent to institutional quarantine. “Any carelessness and negligence can prove dangerous and thus the district will again be declared a red zone,” he added.

He asked owners of all liquor vends to display the rate list to avoid overcharging.

Later in the day, DC visited the border areas at Pandoga and Gagret and interacted with the staff deployed on the inter-state barrier. He directed the personnel on the border to screen every person entering the state and inform the health authorities if any person is found with flu-like symptoms so that their proper medical examination could be conducted.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities