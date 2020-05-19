Shops reopen with precautions as top priority

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:08 IST

Pune: A day after Pune Vyapari Mahasangh – a representative body of traders and shop owners in the city – appealed to shop owners involved in non-essential services to restart businesses, some establishments in the central parts of the city began operations.

Shailesh Mhaske, who opened his furniture shop in Shukrawar peth on Tuesday, after two months of closure, said that it was a major relief to resume business.

Pune Vyapari Mahasangh has appealed to its members to open the shops for cleaning, checking stock and carrying out sanitisation of establishments before resuming business.

“For the last two months, due to the lockdown in the country, I had closed my shop and did not try to open even once. Last night I got the message about opening the shop for cleaning purposes, and accordingly, I have opened and am now cleaning it. I hope that our business restarts soon. We are taking safety precautions to start business,” said Mhaske.

Haribhau Chillal, another shop owner who runs a leather-bag and belt shop on Satara road said, “It had become very difficult to survive during the lockdown. Savings were drying up and we desperately wanted to open our shop. Finally today, we have opened the shop, cleaned the goods and as per government instructions, we will now keep it open for customers. All the necessary safety precautions are being taken. We give sanitiser to every customer and also wear masks and gloves in the shop.”

About the decision to open shops in Pune district, Fatechand Ranka, president of Pune Vyapari Mahasangh, said, “Our earlier appeal to members was to keep shops closed till May 17, but after a meeting with members via Zoom it was decided to open shops from Tuesday. Initially all the shop owners can do cleaning, checking of stocks and sanitisation. They should also strictly follow the guidelines given by the state government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

“There are many things with which shop owners have to deal with — salaries, electricity bills, and maintenance. Coronavirus is going to remain for a while, but if we keep the shops closed for more time it is going to adversely affect business. So this decision has been taken by the association,” he said.