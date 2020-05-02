e-paper
Shops selling essentials will remain open during lockdown: PCMC chief

Shops selling essentials will remain open during lockdown: PCMC chief

cities Updated: May 02, 2020 20:34 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City municipal commissioner (PCMC) Ganesh Deshmukh has rubbished rumours of a bandh and clarified that the civic body has not given any order of a further shutdown in Panvel.

A few days ago, Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur had threatened of a bandh from May 4 if the state government does not provide accommodation in Mumbai for residents of Panvel working there. This had led to panic buying.

Deshmukh said, “The municipal corporation declares that no such bandh notice has been given by PCMC or the state government. Residents should not panic. All that is operating now will continue to do so. All essential establishments of groceries, vegetables and medicines will remain open.”

