Short stories

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:23 IST

BoM

BoM announces third quarter earnings

Pune: Public sector lender-based Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) announced its third quarter earnings and reported a total net profit of Rs 135.26 crore as against loss of Rs 3,764 crore on year-on-year basis, supported by increase in net interest income, robust recovery and control on expenses, according to a statement released by the bank. The bank said while its operating profit grew to Rs 842 crore showing a robust growth of 95%, net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 1,186 crore showing an increase of 36%.

(From left) Bank of Maharashtra’s chief accounts officer and general manager VP Srivastava, executive director AC Rout, managing director and chief executive officer AS Rajeev and executive director Hemant Tamta released the bank’s third quarter report at a press conference on Monday.

Exhibition of 100 large-sized jigsaws

Pune From finding the smallest piece in a puzzle to finishing a 1,000 piece jigsaw is nothing, but a task that Siddharth Joshi (27) can complete in few hours. Author Achyut Godbole inaugurated an exhibition of at least 100 large-sized jigsaws organised by Joshi at Balgandharva Rangmandir on January 19. Presidents of International Collectors’ Society of Rare Items Pradeep Sohoni, Nitin Mehta and Basti Solanki, and Siddharth’s parents Bhushan Joshi and Smita Joshi were present. The exhibition will end on January 21.

Short film on Pune rly division crew released

Pune A short documentary emphasising safe train operations with focus on running rooms and crew lobby of Pune railway division was released recently in public interest by EN films. The film is written and directed by Neville Bhaskaran. The five-minute documentary shows the recent facilities provided in running rooms at Pune division. It also points out the importance of safe train operation by loco pilots and the care taken by railways in ensuring the safety of passengers.

Road safety campaign by Pune NGO

Pune Ahead of the National Road Safety Awareness week (February 4 to 10), city-based NGO Drive Smart Drive Safe has launched its campaign with mass pledge of code of conduct at Tata AutoComp Systems Limited Chakan, Pune on January 17. At least 1,000 people joined and observed a one-minute silence in memory of road victims, participated in short walkathon and also made a safety human chain. Siba Satapathy, group chief human resources officer, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited and Rama Shankar Pandey, MD, Hella India Lighting Ltd were present. The objective of the campaign is to start a sustainable chain of nationwide activities, which will not only make people aware and transform their behaviour on roads, but also lead to formation of road safety clubs among corporates, institutions and organisations.

Goswami shares his journey as an entrepreneur

Pune There is nobody to guide you when you start your company by leaving a job. You have to utilise what you have learned before.” said Shailendra Goswami, managing director and president of Pushkraj Engineering Enterprises Pvt Ltd. He was speaking as the chief guest of an annual social gathering held at MIT university, Kothrud on January 16. Goswami, an alumni of the College of Engineering Pune, also gave insights about his journey as an entrepreneur and shared various anecdotes with the students.

Swachh Sundar Chakan drive held

Pune IndoSpace, developer of Grade A industrial real estate and logistics company, under its CSR initiative “Swachh Sundar Chakan” conducted cleanliness drives across Bhamboli and Mahalunge villages in Chakan, Pune on January 17. As a part of the initiative, the company inaugurated material recovery facility (MRF) and composting pits in both the villages. Understanding the need for community-based waste management programme, IndoSpace’s CSR initiative aims to sensitise people through these awareness programmes. IndoSpace also provided the residents of the villages with assets to segregate the waste and put it to productive use. Post segregation, the wet waste will be converted to produce biogas for cooking mid-day meals in local schools and anganwadis in Mahalunge and Bhamboli. The event was attended by various local dignitaries.

Pune builders win gold for construction projects

Pune Construction firms Millennium Engineers and Contractors, and Lunkad Realty (Sky One Corporate Park LLP) win gold in the categories of residential and commercial/semi-commercial projects respectively at the PCERF- Kumar Beharay Construction Safety Awards- 2020. The awards were held at Constro 2020 expo recently and were presented by chief guest Suhas Merchant, president, CREDAI- Pune Metro. Rohan Builders (residential project), Amplus Energy Solutions (infrastructure), SCON Projects pvt ltd (industrial), Bhate and Raje Construction Company (commercial/semi-commercial) and Kolte-Patil Developers I-Ven Townships win silver medals in respective categories. The awards this year received 27 participation entries from real estate developers, contractors, owners or companies across cities, including Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and even from Uttar Pradesh.

DPS hosts convention on Indian culture

Pune Delhi Public School, Pune witnessed a magic of Indian culture while hosting the SPIC MACAY (The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) West Zone Convention on January 18-19. The convention commenced with a formal inauguration where Neelam Chakrabarty, Principal, DPS, invited all the participants to the event which was then followed by the orientation by Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY, who addressed the gathering giving insights on the importance of classical art form in everyday life and how it is important for every child to experience it.