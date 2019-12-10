e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Show selfie with segregated waste, get free organic compost in Kharar

The campaign is aimed at implementing government directions on waste segregation and Solid Waste Management Rules 2016

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to encourage waste segregation in households, the Kharar Municipal Council (MC) is offering free organic compost to residents, who will show their selfie with separate wastebins for dry and wet waste at their house.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said residents can bring their selfies to the compost shed, opposite MC Park, in Kharar, and get free organic compost as per their requirement. The weeklong campaign will start on Tuesday.

The organic compost can be used for gardening, landscaping and organic farming.

MC executive officer Kulbir Singh Brar said the campaign was aimed at implementing government directions on waste segregation and Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, whereby residents were being motivated to adopt the habit of segregating waste at source.

DEPOSIT PLASTIC WASTE WITH MC: TRADERS

The Beopar Mandal, Kharar, has urged residents to deposit their used plastic bags at the waste collection centre of Kharar MC.

“Instead of throwing the plastic bags on roads, which leads to choking of drains and harms the environment, residents should deposit them with the MC,” said Ashok Sharma, president, Beopar Mandal, Kharar.

He also appealed to residents to bring along cloth or jute bags while visiting markets, as shopkeepers will not provide polythene bags.

