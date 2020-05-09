Shramik Special: Haryana’s 4th train leaves with 1,204 migrants from Rohtak

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 02:40 IST

Haryana’s fourth Shramik Special train left with 1,204 migrant workers, who were staying at various shelter homes in the state, from Rohtak railway station at 5pm on Friday.

To reach their native places in Bihar, 341 migrant labourers came in buses from Gurugram, 308 were from Rohtak, 280 from Kurukshetra, 163 from Sonepat, 42 from Yamunanagar, 37 from Palwal, 26 from Karnal and 7 from Panipat, and boarded the train at the Rohtak railway station.

The train will touch six districts of Bihar — Araria, Katihar, Madhepura, Purnea, Saharsa and Supaul.

Rohtak deputy commissioner RS Verma, along with superintendent of police Rahul Sharma and other officials, reached the railway station and asked the workers to stand in queues to board the train and maintain social distancing throughout their journey.

Verma said the labourers were given water bottles, food, sanitisers and masks.

“We have conducted their medical check-ups. The labourers have assured us of returning after the pandemic situation improves,” he added.

Roshan Lal, a migrant labourer from Araria, said he came from Kurukshetra after officials informed them about the train movement on Thursday evening. He said he was happy to go home, rather than staying in shelter homes without any work.

“My parents were worried and used to ask about my return every day. The state government had provided us with good food and accommodation at the shelter homes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the migrant workers who had come from Sirsa were disappointment as they were sent back due to lack of space in the train.

“We were excited to return home, but our hopes were dashed when the Rohtak administration told us the train was fully packed and we would have to wait for the next one. Why did the officials call us if the seats were already full,” the workers asked.