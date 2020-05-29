e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Shramik trains from Ludhiana: Special on-the-spot registration for migrants on May 29

Shramik trains from Ludhiana: Special on-the-spot registration for migrants on May 29

The opportunity is available for migrants, who were unable to get themselves registered or their turn to board the trains had not come yet

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 02:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Around 3 lakh people have departed from Ludhiana in 194 special trains in the past three weeks.
Around 3 lakh people have departed from Ludhiana in 194 special trains in the past three weeks.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

In a huge respite for migrants stranded in the district, the administration has allowed them to visit the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana at 10am on Friday and get on-the-spot registration for Shramik Special trains to Uttar Pradesh (UP)and Bihar.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said the opportunity was available for migrants, who were unable to get themselves registered or their turn to board the trains had not come yet.

He said for the past 24 days, several trains carrying migrants had departed for UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states from the Ludhiana railway station.

Around 3 lakh people had departed from Ludhiana in 194 trains, he said, adding that all migrants, who were shortlisted for the trains, were contacted by the administration through calls and SMS.

following the registrations on Friday, Agrawal said, the administration will raise the demand for adequate trains so that the migrants can be sent to their home towns at the earliest.

He said the Punjab government was paying for the passengers’ travel, food, water and pick-up service from designated points. “Their medical screening is also done, after which, they are issued medical certificates by the administration,” Agrawal said.

top news
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In