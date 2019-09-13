Shubman’s family celebrates his maiden Test call-up

cities

It was always a question of when, not how. A prolific batsman, Shubman Gill, 20, sitting on top of heaps of runs, was bound to eventually get his big break in Tests.

It didn’t happen in the West Indies tour in August when the Mohali-lad had been in rich form touring with India A, and disappointment writ large. The teenager’s cool demeanour slipped for a moment as he expressed his disappointment for not being picked.

But a month later, the youngster finally managed to breach the door, which stood between him and a berth in the Test team. On September 12, he was named for the three-match Test series against South Africa starting on October 2.

His father, Lakhwinder Singh, who risked all and shifted from his home town, Jalalabad in Punjab, for his son's career, felt vindicated. For Lakhwinder and his wife, Keerat Gill, the first stop after getting the news was to rush to a nearby gurdwara to thank God.

“Shubman has already made his ODI debut. It is commendable that my son at 20 has gotten a chance to make his Test debut,” Singh said.

“He is really happy to be included in the Test team. He had been waiting for this chance after scoring loads of runs for India A in the recent months. Besides, he had been consistent in the domestic cricket too. I pray to God my son does well for India against South Africa,” said the proud father, as celebrations broke loose at the Gills’ house.

As the news filtered in, Gill, who turned 20 just four days ago, was on Thursday leading the India A to an impressive seven-wicket win over South Africa A, top scoring with a 90.

At the West Indies outing, Gill, at the age of 19 years and 334 days, holds the record of being the youngest cricketer to score a double century for India A. He scored an unbeaten 204 against West Indies A.

Not a long while ago, he was also the player of the tournament, when India won the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

Selector MSK Prasad’s statement — that they were looking at Gill as someone who could play both as an opener or in the middle order — is a testament to the youngster’s talent.

“He should be making most of the chance, and learn from his seniors. I wish only the best for him,” Gill’s father signed off.

